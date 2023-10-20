Isreal-Gaza Crisis: Shiites protest against bombing of Gaza church

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), on Friday, protested against the attack on Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza amid the raging conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Aljazeera quoted the besieged Palestinian enclave’s interior ministry as saying an Israeli air attack killed and injured a “large number” of displaced people sheltering at a church compound in Gaza.

The strike left a “large number of martyrs and injured” at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, the ministry said on Thursday night.

Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office reported on Friday that 18 Christian Palestinians were among the dead.

The IMN protest took place in Abuja at the National Mosque after Prayers.

In a statement, Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara, a member of the movement, urged Nigerians to support the “oppressed” people of Palestine.

The statement which was titled “We Condemned The Bombing Of The Greek Orthodox Gaza Church”, reads: “We protest today to condemn an Israeli air attack on the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, Palestine. Located in a historic neighbourhood of Gaza City, the church is the oldest church still in use in Gaza. Over generations, the church has offered sanctuary to people of various faiths. The attack took place yesterday night.

“This comes after the earlier attack on the Gaza hospital that resulted in the killing of more than 500 people. We believe that this is a massacre and a violation of international laws.

“We call on Nigerians to support the people of Palestine. Supporting oppressed people is human. As said by Martin Luther King Jr., “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly”.

“Calling people to support justice everywhere and oppose tyranny and oppression everywhere is part of the teachings of our leader, Shaikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky (H). For more than three decades, the Islamic movement, under the leadership of his eminence, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), has been organising programmes and protests in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

“In view of the foregoing, we urge all in Nigeria to break the deafening silence and raise voices to support the oppressed Palestinians.

“We condemned this attack on the Gaza hospital, and the illegal state of Israel must be held liable for this atrocity.”