Israel’s Netanyahu pushing for World War III – Ex-minister Akinyemi

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu

Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has claimed that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for World War III.

Akinyemi stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday.

According to him, Netanyahu want to utilise the war between Israel and Haman to start World War III by pitting the United States against Iran.

He said, “Netanyahu is trying to actually start a third world war by pushing America into a confrontation with Iran in this war if he could only succeed. And that is his plan to get America and Iran into a direct military confrontation, then, God help all of us.

“The Americans have said they have no evidence at all that Iran is behind what Hamas did, and yet, there are pro-Israeli journalists and scholars who are giving in into American press, scoring about Iranian involvement, all to put pressure on Biden to go into a confrontation with Iran. That will be a tragic decision, tragic for all of us.”