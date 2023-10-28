Israeli warplanes hit 150 ‘underground targets’ in Gaza

A picture taken from near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 28, 2023, shows smoke raising during an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip. PHOTO: Aris MESSINIS / AFP

Israeli fighter jets struck 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids, the army said Saturday, three weeks after the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

A military statement said the sites hit included “terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure. Furthermore, several Hamas terrorists were killed.”

Correspondents in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel said shelling and air strikes continued Saturday. They were less intense than during the night.

In a separate statement, the Israeli military said one raid had killed Hamas air attacks chief Asem Abu Rakaba . He played a key role in the October 7 attacks that set off the current war.

Israel says 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed in the cross-border attack. The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says more than 7,300 people have been killed in Israel’s raids since, also mostly civilians.

According to the Israeli military, Abu Rakaba oversaw Hamas drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defence.

“He directed the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF (Israel Defence Forces) posts,” said a statement.