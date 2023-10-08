Israeli-Hamas War: US moves nuclear aircraft carrier close to crisis zone

…Death toll passes 1,200 lPope calls for ceasefire

…Airlines cancel flights to region

By Henry Ojelu, with agency reports

OVER 700 Israelis and 500 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing fight between the Palestinian Hamas militant group and Israel.

The growing casualty figures followed attacks launched on Saturday by Hamas against Israel from Gaza and Israel’s air strikes in retaliation. Israel’s health ministry says over 700 Israelis were killed, 100 kidnapped and more than 2,500 have been injured.

Some 370 Palestinians have also been killed by Israeli strikes, according to the health ministry in Gaza which also said 2,200 people have been injured. The Israeli government formally declared war on Hamas yesterday, setting the stage for a massive response against the Islamist militant group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu already said Saturday the country was at war — but that declaration was rhetorical. Sunday’s move by the Israeli cabinet is an official decision, tantamount to a declaration of war by Congress in the United States.

Israeli troops have killed hundreds of Hamas fighters, wounded thousands and captured scores of others, an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said yesterday. The initial Israeli counterattack began at 3:45 a.m. local time Sunday (8:45 p.m. ET Saturday), with “tens of tons of bombs” dropped, said IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

Israeli forces destroyed around 800 targets, including launching pads used by Hamas, with 50 planes attacking 120 targets in Beit Hanoun alone and destroying all Hamas gathering points there, Hagari said.

Pope calls for ceasefire, peace

Pope Francis called for an end to attacks and violence in Israel and Gaza yesterday, saying terrorism and war would not solve any problems, but only bring further suffering and death to innocent people.

“I express my solidarity with the relatives of the victims, and I pray for all those who are experiencing hours of terror and anguish. Let the attacks and weapons cease, please, because it must be understood that terrorism and war bring no solutions, but only the death and suffering of many innocent lives. War is a defeat, every war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine,” the pope said.

US backs Isreal with nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

US President Joe Biden has “directed additional support” for Israel, according to a White House statement. A US Navy carrier strike group is headed to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as Israel prepares for a large-scale campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was sailing with the Italian Navy earlier this week, according to the ship’s social media, putting it close to Israel.

The carrier will be accompanied by guided missile destroyers and guided missile cruisers, which are two other classes of Navy warships.

The US is also taking steps to bolster its presence of fighter jets in the region, including F-35, F-15, F-16 and A-10 squadrons. It sent several of these aircraft to the Middle East in recent months in response to aggression from Iranian forces across the region, including in Syria and in the Gulf of Oman.

We stand with Isreal — UK

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday Britain was standing with Israel “unequivocally” following the attacks by Hamas and that London was working to ensure the world speaks in one voice. “(Sunak) reaffirmed that the UK will stand with Israel unequivocally against these acts of terror. The prime minister offered Prime Minister Netanyahu any support Israel needs,” Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement following a phone call between the two leaders.

Airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv

A number of airlines, including American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates and Ryanair, have cancelled dozens of flights to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.

Israeli flag carrier El Al says that it was continuing its Tel Aviv flights for now, though some flights operated by foreign partners had been cancelled.

Jews in France fear reprisal attacks

Jews in France say they fear the war between Israel and Hamas could fan anti-Semitic hatred against their community and make them targets of violence. “We are all stunned,” says Herve Rehby, a doctor who is also the co-president of the Yavne Cultural Centre in Bordeaux, southwestern France.

Everybody is calling everybody to find out more. Everybody has family and friends in Israel,” he said.