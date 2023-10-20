Israel-Palestine: UN Chief reiterates call for humanitarian ceasefire

SG gives press con

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has reiterated the call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and militant group Hamas.

Guterres made the call in his address at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation summit that was held between October 18 and October 19 in Beijing.

The summit, with the theme “High-quality Belt and Road cooperation: together for common development and prosperity,” marked the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The UN chief said there is the need to give space among warring forces to ease the suffering of the people.

According to him, for Hamas, there is a need for immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and for Israel, there is the need to immediately allow unrestricted access to humanitarian aid to respond to the most basic needs of the people of Gaza.

“The overwhelming majority are women and children,” he said.

The UN chief, therefore, said he is aware of the grievances of the Palestinians, adding that brutal attacks against civilians could not be justified.

He condemned the attacks on Al Ahli hospital in Gaza on October 17 that killed hundreds of people.

“I am fully aware of the deep grievances of the Palestinian people after 56 years of occupation.

“As serious as these grievances are, they cannot justify the acts of terror against civilians committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, which I immediately condemned.

“I call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to provide sufficient time and space to help realize my two appeals and to ease the epic human suffering we are witnessing,” he added.