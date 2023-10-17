Israel: No humanitarian ceasefire or border opening agreed so far — Army

A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives down a road at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip on October 15, 2023. – More than one million people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip in the last week, the UN said on October 15, after a week of Israeli bombardment and warnings about a ground attack against Hamas commanders. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)

Israel’s army and the Islamist Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, have so far not negotiated a ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid, an army spokesman reiterated on Tuesday.

Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt was still closed, military spokesman Richard Hecht told journalists.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Israel and several Arab countries over recent days following the outbreak of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

He had pressed for humanitarian aid deliveries to the population in the Gaza Strip.

The talks also focused on the safe passage for U.S. citizens and the release of hostages held by Hamas in the coastal strip.