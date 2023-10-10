Israel intensifies attack, enforces total blockade of Gaza; Hamas threaten to kill hostages

A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment of Gaza City on October 9, 2023. – Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip on October 9 and cut off the water supply as it kept bombing targets in the crowded Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas surprise assault it has likened to the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

…Cuts power supply, food, fuel, drugs

…Hamas threaten to kill hostages

…Shiites back Palestinians

By Henry Ojelu & Ezra Ukanwa, with agency reports

THE Gaza Strip could be on the brink of a new humanitarian crisis if supplies are not allowed in, authorities say, as Israel responds to the Hamas attacks.

Israel yesterday declared a “complete siege” on the territory – saying electricity, food, fuel and water would be cut off.

According to residents, aid has not reached the enclave since Saturday. BBC footage shows deserted streets covered with rubble from collapsed buildings following Israeli airstrikes.

More than 500 people have died in the reprisal attacks.

Gaza is home to about 2.3 million people in total – 80% of whom rely on humanitarian aid mainly due to the ongoing hostilities with Israel.

Yesterday, Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, said it would impose a “complete siege” on the territory.

“No electricity, no food, no water, no gas – it’s all closed,” he said, adding that “we are fighting animals and are acting accordingly.”

The Israeli Infrastructure Minister later ordered the immediate cut-off of water supplies to Gaza, saying: “What was in the past will no longer be in the future.”

Hamas threatensto kill hostages

The spokesperson of al Qassam Brigade, the armed wing of Hamas, said civilian hostages will be executed and the killings will be broadcast if Israel targets people in Gaza without warning.

“We declare that we will respond to any targeting of our people who are safe in their homes without warning, with the execution of our civilian hostages, and we will broadcast it with audio and video,” Abu Obaida said in a statement posted to al Qassam Brigades’ Telegram channel Monday.

Hamas claims it is holding more than 100 hostages, including Israeli army officers.

US Army calls for more aid for Israel

Secretary of the US Army, Christine Wormuth yesterday said additional funding from Congress would be needed for the Defense Department to provide munitions to Israel while the US continues to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“To be able to increase our capacity… to expand production, and then to also pay for the munitions themselves, we need additional support from Congress,” Wormuth said during a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the Association of the United States Army.

Biden administration officials have said they’re unclear about what Congress could pass in terms of support for Israel without a sitting Speaker of the House.

Shi’ites in Nigeria back Palestinians

Meanwhile, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as ‘Shiites’, has declared support for Palestinians, following the raging conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In a statement, Sheikh Sidi Sokoto, a member of the movement, said: “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.

“For more than three decades, the Islamic movement, under the leadership of his eminence, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), has been organising programmes and protests in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

“In view of the foregoing, we are urging all in Nigeria to break the deafening silence and raise voices to support the oppressed Palestinians.

EU Commission suspends all Palestinian funding

As the biggest donor for the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, which is worth a about 691 million euros ($728 million) he said

“The foundations for peace, tolerance and co-existence must now be addressed,” Varhelyi said.

“Incitement to hatred, violence and glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of too many,” he added. “We need action and we need it now.”