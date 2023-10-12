Israel-Hamas War: Sultan’s JNI sues for peace as UN warns of dire conditions in Gaza

…US to meet Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar leaders

BY Henry Ojelu & Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna – The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) led by the Sultan of Sokoto has said that the protracted conflict in the Gaza Strip must come to an end for the sake of human global peace, particularly that the Al-Aqsa mosque which is the third sanctified site after Makkah and Madinah was not spared in the unfortunate conflict.

This is coming as the UN’s World Food Programme yesterday warned that the situation in Gaza is “dire”, with food and water running out during an Israeli siege.

As part of an ongoing effort by the US to ensure that the Israeli- Hamas conflict does not escalate in the region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Qatar following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government officials.

Sultan’s JNI sues for peace

Urging parties in the conflict to pursue peace, JNI, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Prof Khalid Aliyu said, “As an organization dedicated to promoting better understanding of Islam, peace, understanding, mutual trust, justice and upholding of international law, we firmly believe in the universal principle that truth always triumphs over falsehood, no matter how long it takes.”

The Muslim organisation explained that posterity will never account for the misdemeanor done humanity, no matter how long it takes.

It said: “Therefore, for the sake of humanity, JNI joins other global voices of reason to call for an immediate ceasefire in the region to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue and peaceful resolution. The continuous violence and loss of innocent lives serves only to escalate tensions and deepen the sufferings of the people.”

“The world should know that this is not a war between Jews and Muslims but a conflict between an oppressor and the oppressed. Palestinian people consist of both Muslims and Christians, and they deserve the sympathy of all people who truly believe in the sanctity of human life and dignity.”

“Furthermore, we implore the Ultra Right Wing Israeli government to respect the numerous resolutions put forth by the international community, which seek to end this crisis and establish a just and lasting peace. Particularly a two-state solution for both conflict entities has been on the peace table and adherence to these resolutions is a crucial step towards the resolution of this long-standing conflict. Both parties must be willing to engage in meaningful dialogue (with no strings attached). International mediators, such as the US, UN, the European Union, and Arab states, can play a facilitating role (with utmost sincerity) in the peace process.”

“We further call for investment in economic development and infrastructure in the Palestinian territories which can help improve living conditions and create stability. Moreover, addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and providing assistance to vulnerable populations is essential. In addition, continued international support and pressure on both parties to adhere to negotiated agreements and the principles of international law are very fundamental.”

JNI appealed to all supporters and backers of Israeli occupation forces to prioritise the value of human lives and take concrete steps towards ending the violence in the Gaza Strip.

UN warns of dire conditions in Gaza

The United Nations World Food Programme, WFP, warned on Thursday that crucial supplies were running dangerously low in the Gaza Strip after Israel imposed a total blockade on the territory following deadly Hamas attacks.

“It’s a dire situation in the Gaza Strip that we’re seeing evolve with food and water being in limited supply and quickly running out,” said Brian Lander, the deputy head of emergencies at WFP, which is based in Rome.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (IRCRC) said on Thursday that fuel for hospital generators in Gaza would run out shortly, adding that its stocks of aid and medicine within Gaza were stranded for want of safe passage.

“The people that are seeking shelter and striving to survive in this environment are only going to get into worse and worse situations as time goes on,” Lander said

Blinken to meet regional leaders

Speaking yesterday during his visit to Israel, Blinken said he is also planning on meeting with leaders in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Qatar while in the region.

“Across each of these engagements, we will continue pressing countries to help prevent the conflict from spreading and to use their leverage with Hamas to immediately and unconditionally release the hostages,” Blinken told reporters during a press conference.

Blinken also reiterated US support for Israel and assured that the United State stands with Israel in the conflict.