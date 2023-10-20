Israel-Hamas War: Shari’ah Council, CAN, PFN disagree on Nigeria’s role

•Review Nigeria’s relations with Israel, Shari’ah Council tells FG

•Maintain neutrality, focus only on humanitarian aspect, say CAN, PFN

By Luminous Jannamike & Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Nigeria’s Supreme Council for Shari’ah, SCSN, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, yesterday failed to reach consensus on Nigeria’s role in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.

While the Shari’ah Council asked the federal to re-assess its ties with Israel, CAN and PFN said Nigeria should maintain neutrality in the crisis but focus mainly on the humanitarian crisis emanating therefrom.

The Shari’ah Council at a briefing by its President, Sheikh AbdurRasheed Hadiyyatullah, yesterday, called for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s relations with Isreal until it (Israel) respects international law and the rights of Palestinians.

He expressed grave concerns over what he described as ‘genocide’ in Palestine, criticizing the international community for its failure to address the root cause of the conflict.

He condemned the United States for its ‘unconditional’ support to Israel, which it claimed was facilitating the ongoing crisis.

Hadiyyatullah stated: “The Zionist State of Israel, the US and its European allies were the only countries that supported the apartheid regime of South Africa.

“Those countries that supported apartheid in South Africa are the ones supporting apartheid in Palestine.”

The council expressed disappointment over the alleged continued violation of UN resolutions by Israel.

“The United Nations, which could not stop the establishment of the Zionist State of Israel in Palestine, however, guaranteed the right of Palestinians to self-determination and their existence as human beings.

‘’It has consistently passed resolutions that have been violated by the Zionist State of Israel,” Hadiyyatullah said.

The Council also denounced the recent bombing of al-Hilal Baptist Christian hospital and the killing of women and children allegedly due to Israeli bombardments on Gaza.

“On behalf of the teeming Muslims and Christians and people of conscience in Nigeria, we urge the government to provide relief materials to the besieged Palestinians who are in dire need of food, clothing, medicine, and other essentials,” Hadiyyatullah added.

Maintain neutrality, focus on humanitarian aspects, PFN, CAN urge FG

Disagreeing with the Shari’ah Council yesterday, the National Deputy President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Archbishop JohnPraise Daniel, urged the federal government to maintain neutrality, and focus instead on the humanitarian aspect of the conflict.

Archbishop Daniel told Vanguard in an interview: “The Nigerian government should maintain neutrality in this matter. It’s not the time to take sides because people are dying on both sides of the conflict.”

He noted that the conflict had led to a humanitarian crisis, with women, children, and people dying due to lack of food, water, and shelter.

He, therefore, urged the federal government to direct its attention to this aspect of the crisis.

“Some people argue that if Israel had not been attacked by Hamas, the current conflict would not have started.

‘’However, at this moment, nobody is right,” Archbishop Daniel explained.

He insisted that the focus should not be on who was right or wrong, but on stopping the carnage and addressing the humanitarian crisis.

“Why should the Federal Government review its relations with Israel and on what basis should it do so?” the Archbishop queried, reinforcing the idea that neutrality remained the most suitable stance for Nigeria at this time.”