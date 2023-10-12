Israel-Hamas war: CAN warns against religious conflict as Adeboye backs Israel

By Henry Ojelu & Luminous Jannamike

Amid the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged Nigerians not to allow the overseas hostility to deepen divisions or inflame religious tensions within the country.

This is coming as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye declared support for Israel saying that all members of RCCG worldwide stand with the people of Israel at this critical moment.

In a statement yesterday, President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, emphasized the need for understanding, compassion, and peaceful coexistence among diverse religious groups in Nigeria.

He said: “This conflict holds significant implications for Nigeria’s faith communities. We must resist the temptation to allow this conflict to deepen divisions or inflame religious tensions within our nation.”

Okoh also expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict, which he said has resulted in the loss of countless lives and the destruction of infrastructure, thereby exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The Christian body firmly condemned any act of violence that threatens the lives of innocent individuals, regardless of nationality or religious background.

“While recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense, we emphasize the importance of proportionality and the avoidance of harm to innocent civilians in any military response,” Okoh added.

He expressed deep condolences to all those who have suffered the loss of their loved ones in these incidents.

CAN called on all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities and engage in dialogue to seek diplomatic solutions. It highlighted the sanctity of human life and the principles of justice and peace, as upheld by the Christian faith.

Given the current situation, the religious organization advised the suspension of the airlifting of Nigerian pilgrims to sacred sites such as Jerusalem and Bethlehem until normalcy returns to the area.

He also called on the international community, including the United Nations and relevant stakeholders, to intensify their efforts in facilitating a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of those who were killed in the violent attack and the resultant war, as well as reconciliation, healing, and enduring peace in the region. May God Almighty comfort their families,” said Okoh.

The CAN President encouraged all religious congregations in Nigeria to pray fervently for peace and unity in the region, for the protection and well-being of those affected by the conflict, and for the speedy release of the abducted individuals. “Our faith calls us to be peacemakers and agents of reconciliation, even in the midst of conflict and adversity. May the God of peace guide us as we navigate these challenging times, and may His grace and mercy prevail in the lands of Israel and Palestine,” Okoh prayed.

Adeboye to Israel: RCCG worldwide stand by you

Reacting to the Israel-Hamas war, Adeboye said all members of the RCCG worldwide stand with the people of Israel.

Adeboye who stated this in a video clip posted on his verified X handle yesterday, noted that his prayers are with the people of Israel.

He said: “Hello my beloved brothers in Israel, I want you to know that we are praying for you, that all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this critical moment.

“The almighty God, the only one of Israel, will give you absolute victory and give you permanent peace from now on in the mighty name of Jesus. It is my prayer for all our brethren in Israel that the Almighty will grant you absolute peace from now on in Jesus name. #Israel #peace.”