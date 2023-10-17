Israel-Hamas war: Algeria agrees to host Palestine national team matches

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Algeria says it has agreed to host the Palestine national team’s upcoming football matches, including the World Cup qualifiers, following a request from the Palestinian FA.

Palestine will kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign in the Asian section next month with an away fixture against Lebanon on November 16, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

Their first ‘home’ match will be against Australia five days later, which looks set to be played in the North African nation of Algeria.

Algeria’s agreement to host Palestine internationals will require approval from football’s world governing body, Fifa, and the Asian Football Confederation.

According to a statement on its website, the Algerian Federation wrote: “The president of the Algerian Football Federation, Mr Walid Sadi, announces that our country will host the official Palestine-Australia match, scheduled for November.”

The statement added that the decision to host “all official and unofficial matches as part of the Palestinian football team’s preparation for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers” was taken “in accordance with Algeria’s leading authorities”.

Algeria hosted this year’s African Nations Championship.

The Algerian federation also noted that it will pay all costs, such as transport and accommodation, related to Palestine’s stay in the country.

The early rounds of 2026 World Cup qualifying in Asia also serve as qualifiers for the continent’s main football competition, the Asian Cup.

The Palestinian Football Association, whose national stadium is based in the West Bank, has sought external help as the regional conflict intensifies, stating that the Asian Football Confederation has asked it to stage the Australia match in a neutral venue.

The country’s preparation for next month’s World Cup qualifiers dealt a huge blow after the team withdrew from the Merdeka Cup tournament in Malaysia two days before the start of the tournament as a result of the conflict with Israel.

Following the attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas on October 7, which left more than 1,400 people dead, the Gaza Strip has been the subject of retaliatory air strikes, which have resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths, with the Israelis looking set to launch an imminent ground offensive.

Israel’s 2024 European Championship qualifiers against Switzerland and Kosovo were also postponed by the European governing body, UEFA, because of the escalating conflict.