IPoB demands end to alleged military raid of Okigwe, Orlu communities in Imo

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday demanded an end to what it called Imo State government-led Nigerian Military Raid of Okigwe communities, saying that the insecurity is being sponsored by both the Federal and State government to enthrone the ruling party for another four years in Imo State.

The pro-Biafra group wondered when unknown gunmen started living with the peaceful citizens that warranted the Governor Uzodinma-led Imo State government and his political allay Tony Chukwu to label the peaceful citizens in their communities as unknown gunmen.

IPoB insists that what is happening in Okigwe and Orlu areas of Imo State is politically motivated by the sitting government in Imo State to prepare grounds to rig the ruling party in the state to power for another four years after the alleged Supreme Court macabre dance that foisted him on Imo people.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful also wondered why the Nigeria military continuously bomb peaceful communities in Okigwe and Orlu areas with the blessing of the sitting government in the state, if not for political benefits.

IPoB’s statement entitled, “IPoB calls for immediate end to Hope Izodinma and Nigerian Military raid of Okigwe communities in Imo State“, also questioned whether the homes of people in Okigwe and Orlu communities are now homes and camps of IPoB and ESN operatives.

IPoB’s statement read, “Why does the Nigeria military continuously bomb peaceful communities in Okigwe and Orlu areas in Imo State? Why has the Governor Hope Uzodinma, Chief Tony Chukwu, and their other partners colluding with the Nigerian military to bomb, and kill citizens and destroy their homes and properties?

“Have the homes of people in Okigwe and Orlu communities now turned to the homes and camps of operatives of ESN and IPoB volunteers.?

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, condemn the barbaric bombing of civilian population in any part of Biafra land by the Nigeria Military and Hope Uzodinma’s led Imo State government in the disguise of targeting criminals and unknown gunmen.

“When did the unknown gunmen start living with the peaceful citizens that warranted Governor Uzodinma led Imo State government and his political stooge, Tony Chukwu to label the peaceful citizens in their communities as unknown gunmen?

What Uzodinma’s and Chukwu are doing are all political gimmicks to deceive, intimidate and harass their opponents their supporters to rig APC into power again, after the macabre and shameful dance of the Nigerian Supreme Court that foisted him on Imo people who rejected him in the election that he lost but now enjoying as Governor.

“Tony Chukwu his political stooge was cowed into using the military to hunting, and destroying his own people and their properties. This is a man who has no business except living in somebody else’s success.

“Governor Uzodinman and Achukwu are masterminds of the attacks and should be held responsible for the killings, burning of communities and properties going on in Imo State and their plan is to have a reason to militarize the Imo State in preparation for rigging APC into power in Imo State because they know that without the crisis they are sponsoring in the state he will not succeed in his reelection bid.

“What is happening in Imo State particularly in Orlu and Okigwe areas are political vote rigging agenda ahead of the November governorship election in the state. Brutal military and Police officers have been deployed in Imo State to threaten and possibly assassinate political enemies, brutalize civilians and put fear in the minds of Imo citizens so that they can create a conducive opportunity to rig him into power again in that State.

“Other governorship candidates in other parties must be careful because the sitting Governor’s gang have perfected every arrangement to attack them and tag it on the unknown gunmen. He is using his political stooge to mobilize those who will do the dirty job.

“It is unfortunate that the likes of this idle man who is being used to work against his people has joined the vampires in Imo State to invite the terrorists in uniform claiming to be members of the Nigerian Army to murder and destroy the homes of innocent people to eneble them enter have another years of political suppression and treasury looting.

“It is very sad that political idiots who are supposed to develop their States invited unfriendly, ethnically biased military to destroy the homes and properties of their citizens. Only a fool uses his enemy as a watchman.

“We must remind them that there will be a day of reckoning for the criminal politicians who, in one way or the other, have contributed to the killing of Biafrans.

“The Islamic APC government of Nigeria used the Fulani led Supreme Court to force Imo people to accept who they did not vote as a Governor against all the provisions of the electoral laws. It has never happened in an election or even a mathematical equation that someone who came 4th in position is promoted to 1st position ahead of 2nd and 3rd position.