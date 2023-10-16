Invitations boycott: Crisis looms between Akwa Ibom Assembly, EXCO members

Akwa Ibom House of Assembly

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

STRONG indication emerged last week that Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council may be enmeshed in a crisis over some Commissioner’s failure to honour Committee’s invitations.

The Deputy Speaker of the House and member representing Itu State constituency,

Hon. KufreAbasi Edidem brought attention to the issue during last Thursday plenary.

The Lawmaker who had complained bitterly how some Commissioners ignore invitations sent to them by the House through its Committee’s, described the attitude as disrespectful and unacceptable.

He recalled instances where the House following matters of public importance brought before it and a resolution sent to its Committee, mandating the Committee to interface with the relevant Commissioners, Special Advisers in view of the matter, and they will ignore the invitation.

He lamented : “It’s rather sad to observe that a motion would be here, resolution would be sent to a House Committee, and the Committee Chairman would send an invitation to the Commissioner in-charge of the relevant Ministry, and the Commissioner refuses to honour the invitation.

“This attitude is a total deviation from the oath they took to serve Akwa Ibom people.

Those are the same people we screened and cleared here, in this hallowed chamber. We were elected by our people to make laws that would protect them”

Reacting, the Speaker of the House, Elder Udeme Otong frowned at the development, threatening that henceforth the House under his watch would not hesitate to invoke it’s powers against any government official who undermines the legislature.

He directed Chairmen of the various Committees to report any Commissioner or Special Adviser that ignore their invitation for further action.

“In our standing order, if you invite a Commissioner or anybody to discuss the development and way forward, and most especially the peace of Akwa Ibom State and he or she refused to appear, please bring it to my notice.

“This House will invite such a person to come and explain to us the reason for his or her action, for not responding to the invitation of the Committee Chairman” the Speaker asserted.