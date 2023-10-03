Int’l flights relocation: Delta Airlines alters daily Lagos-Atlanta operations

By Prince Okafor

United States carrier, Delta Airlines, has initiated a schedule adjustment for its daily Lagos to Atlanta flights.

This action was coming on the heels of the relocation of airline operations to the New International Terminal Two at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Effective immediately, check-in procedures now end two hours prior to departure.

This development follows the directive issued last month by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, mandating all airlines to vacate the old airport premises by October 1, 2023.

Unfortunately, this directive led to significant congestion, confusion, and frustration among both arriving and departing passengers.

In response to the challenges faced, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) opened up the D Wing of the old airport to alleviate the situation.

Meanwhile, Delta Airlines management in a notice to travellers, stated that, “Due to the terminal relocation and the associated challenges in Lagos airport, please be informed that starting from October 4, 2023, our Delta flights will depart from Lagos at 1:00 p.m. daily and arrive in Atlanta at 8:55 p.m. on the same day.”

This adjustment aims to minimize disruptions for passengers during this transitional period.