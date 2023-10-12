Int’l Day of the Girl-Child: Voices raised against SGBV/VAWG

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The prevalence of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, SGBV as well as Violence Against Women and Girls, VAWG have been described as a menace capable of truncating the nation’s future hence the need for all people of goodwill to work towards eradicating them.

The Plateau State Deputy Governor, Josephine Piyo, State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Jos, Veronica Abe, the Executive Director, International Centre for Peace, Charities and Human Development, INTERCEP, Clement Iornongu, Justina Nkwobia of Justice Peace and Reconciliation Movement, JPRM, Jane Egbo of the Paradise Mission for Widows and Teenagers, and others have raised their voices against the menace.

Abe urged girls and any other person being abused to speak out and seek help as according to her, “In the last nine months, we have received reports of 117 cases of SGBV. From January 2023 to date, the Commission has handled complaints affecting over 800 people.”

Iornongu of INTERCEP who organized a day interactive forum on gender-based violence/violence against women and girls to strengthen the capacity of parents, teachers, and women groups to take the lead in ending violence against women and girls in Jos North said, “The situation is alarming and requires intensified efforts to end it.”

Justina Nkwobia of Justice Peace and Reconciliation Movement, JPRM who facilitated the mentioned event noted, “The programme on gender-based violence brought stakeholders together to discuss the menace. A report recently released in Plateau State shows that 80% of the issues that come up are gender-based violence. It is a worrisome development.

“The report also has it that over 2,000 cases were reported on gender-based violence last year. The reports from the participants of this programme also reveal the prevalence of kidnapping, trafficking of children, selling of organs like ovaries, raping of young girls, incest, and lots of issues.”

Where to get help:

Abe urged the survivors to seek timely help as she noted, “The NHRC operates a quasi-judicial mechanism where members of the public whose rights are being violated or are about to be violated can file a complaint against the alleged violators to seek for remedy or protection.

“Our services are offered without charge to the public. My message to girls is to please speak out by reporting cases of violation and abuse meted out to them. They should believe in themselves and take their education seriously as it’s the key to their empowerment.

Iornongu added, “We appreciate the Nigerian Women Trust Fund that supported us to handle the issues of gender-based violence. These teachers, parents, and women-based groups are empowered so they can take the lead in preventing and curbing gender-based violence in our communities.

“The number of cases reported to us is appalling, relevant stakeholders are here. The campaign to reduce the incidences requires every effort. We establish SGBV clubs in schools to create awareness, give a platform for people to speak out and offer support to end the scourge.”

To Nkwobia, “We need to do something about it that is why we are here to create awareness about the issues in the schools and society at large and collectively address them.”

Help available in schools:

A teacher, Christiana Chikwelu from St. Paul’s Academy, Jos who participated in INTERCEP event said, “The workshop is worthwhile, we have been given tips on how to prevent gender-based violence among students in the schools. With the knowledge, I will step it down to other teachers so that we can implement what we learnt. A club will be inaugurated to ensure that the lessons learnt are communicated to the entire school.”

Jude Esisi, the PTA Chairman of St. Theresa Girls’ School, Jos added, “Society is experiencing gender-based violence at an alarming rate and this is very bad. This is affecting everyone so everyone has to rise to contribute to end it. We will bring other parents and teachers on board to discuss this and deal with the situation.”

Jibrin Zololo from Government Secondary School, GSS Angwan Rogo maintained, “There are children who do not have a good parental upbringing in society, a lot of issues are there but we are making efforts to address them. We need every sincere person on board so that we can address the issues of gender-based violence.”

Egbo mentioned earlier, stressed, “The girl child and women in general need all the support to thrive and the society needs not to look away from issues of SGBV/VAWG, everyone is needed on board to curb the menace which has festered for too long.”

Govt’s commitment:

However, Piyo through her Chief Press Secretary, Martha Nyam stated, that Governor Caleb Mutfwang-led administration is committed to creating ample opportunity for girl-child development through “advancing the cause of women in the State by creating adequate access to education, safety, and healthcare for the girl-child.”

She decried that harmful gender norms perpetuated in some communities are some of the stumbling blocks that keep women locked out of opportunities, particularly negotiating rooms and political institutions, and assured that “the Caleb Mutfwang-led administration is putting up efforts and policies that are critical in advancing access to education and skills that will empower women girls in the State.”

She encouraged young women and girls to imbibe the culture of self-discipline and not to indulge in risky behaviours.