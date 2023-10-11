Int’l Day of Girl Child: MSSN Lagos warns against discrimination of Muslim students

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit has called on the government to ensure that all Muslim students are free to express their faith in an inclusive and tolerant society.

The Amirah (Female Head) of MSSN Lagos, Rafiah Tijani, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that no girl should face any form of discrimination for her decision to wear the hijab.

Tijani stated, “MSSN Lagos stands as a staunch advocate for the rights of Muslim students in Lagos State.

The organisation firmly believes that teachers and school administrators should safeguard girls’ rights to wear the hijab, in line with the divine injunction and the Nigerian constitution.

“Furthermore, MSSN Lagos advocates the inclusion of eligible Muslim females in leadership positions without any form of discrimination,” she added.

Tijani said respecting the rights of students to wear the hijab and participate in leadership roles is not only a matter of religious freedom, but also a crucial step in promoting gender equity and empowering girls to reach their full potential.

She expressed MSSNLagos’ commitment to eliminating stigma and improving access to essential services for adolescent girls.

On the theme of this year’s event, “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being,” the Amirah said, “MSSN through our programmes, projects and events is also dedicated to the advancement of gender equity to protect and promote the right of girls and celebrate their leadership, and make structural changes to scale up funding for girls.”

Meanwhile, the students’ group called for a significant increase in investments from international development communities, public finance commitments, and funding for girl-led initiatives.