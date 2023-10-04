Intervene in Ondo political imbroglio to avert bloodshed — Traditional priest tells Tinubu

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – A traditional priest, Olupelumi Fagboyegun has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the feud between Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and his deputy to avert bloodshed in the state.

He also warned that the Federal Government should not to allow the ongoing crisis in the state to descend into national chaos capable of jeopardising democracy in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday on behalf of the Ondo masses, the Owo-born leader of Isense Life Ministry, Diaspora, demanded that Governor Rotimi Akerodolu should warn his team from dividing the state along ethnic lines for political goals.

The United Kingdom-based traditionalist charged the President to consider declaring a State of Emergency in the state to avoid bloodshed if both camps refused to settle the growing crisis diplomatically.

According to him, the people of Ondo state must not allow the scenario of 1966 and 1982 to play out again, hence, the need to nip the present crisis in the bud.

“In order not to jeopardise this hard-earned democracy, all impeachment proceedings against the duly elected Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyeditiwa should stop. We the people of Ondo state elected him, together with the incumbent Governor

“And should there be any case to answer by the Deputy Governor, and impeachment proceedings are required by law, all members of the Ondo State House of Assembly must recuse themselves from the proceedings because they have all corruptly received the gift of vehicles and cash amount from the Governor’s team on his return from his (Gov. Akeredolu) medical tourism

“The Governor should address us (His People), to distance himself from all the barrage of insult hauled at the people of Ilaje in the spirit of togetherness.

“If the above failed so materialise, then His Excellency, the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should immediately declare a State of Emergency in Ondo State before the situation degenerates into bloodshed that could lead to truncation of this fourth Republic by faceless military bandits”, he said.