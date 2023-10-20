Intersociety condemns attacks on Israel, civilians

By Chinonso Alozie

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law , Intersociety, on Friday condemned the October 7, 2023 attack on Isreal by the Hamas Islamic group that led to the reported killings of thousands of civilians on both sides as well as buildings.

The leader of Intersociety group, Emeka Umeagbalasi, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the series of bombardment that followed since the battle started.

According to Umeagbalasi “The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) is in strong solidarity with Right of the State and People of Israel to defend themselves against any internal and external aggression particularly their collective right to self-defend themselves and their properties such as territories, homes and public institutions and facilities at all times. That is to say that the Oct 7, 2023 coordinated terrorist attacks by Hamas and other allied terror groups and their sovereign backers are totally and strongly condemned.

“The attacks which mowed down not less than 1,400 Israelis including 286 soldiers and other nationals including 31 Americans and terminally injured 3,400 defenseless Israelis and others are unspeakably reprehensible and nothing short of a replication of the cannibalistic and barbaric era of the ‘Saladin (Salah ad-Din ibn Ayyub: 1174D-March 4, 1193AD) of Egypt’ during which POWs and ‘enemy children’, captured from the third Crusade were dismembered and fried like bean-cakes. The Hamas jihadist attacks also led to abduction of between 199 and 250 Israelis who are being held hostage. Saddening and shocking was the large scale magnitude perpetration of property destructions on the side of the State and innocent citizens of Israel.

“The rising civilian casualties and property destructions in the City of Gaza are totally unacceptable and strongly condemned. They are also nothing short of ‘reprisal radicalism and crudity’ perpetrated outside the confines of ‘military necessity’ and a clear breach of the “Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949 (Laws of the War) and its 1977 Protocols (1 and 11) which the State of Israel must have ratified as a ‘49th Member-State of the United Nations on May 12, 1949’. The Four Geneva Conventions have clearly laid down procedures for Inter-State and Intra-State Armed Conflicts under the Doctrines of “the Jus In Bellum”, “the Jus Ad Bellum” and “the Jus Post Bellum” as well as the ‘Principles of Use of Force, Proportionality of Force and Legitimate Self Defense” are incorporated.”

“The Geneva Conventions had also in 1977 received additional two “Protocols 1 and 11” for purpose of strengthening the protection of civilian and property victims of the International Armed Conflict (Inter-State) and Non-International Armed Conflict (Intra-State) and placement of limits on the way wars are fought. Among them are prohibition of attacks on civilian homes and religious centers and symbols and protection of civilian populations, journalists and humanitarian aid workers, etc in situations of Inter-State or Intra-State armed conflicts. Others are prohibition of acts of torture, starvation, etc, Intersociety said.