Internet fraud: EFCC arrests 46 suspects in Akwa Ibom, CRS

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Uyo Zonal command has said it arrested a total of 46 suspect involved in internet fraud in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said the suspects were nabbed at different locations within both states.

Oyewale in the statement noted that a total of 24 suspects were arrested on Sunday, October 15, 2023 in Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State while 22 suspects were nabbed in Calabar on October 13.

He stated: “Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested forty-six (46) suspected internet fraudsters at different locations within Calabar, Cross River State and Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“While the Calabar suspects were arrested on October 13, 2023, their Eket counterparts were nabbed on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Both arrests were intelligence- based.

“22 suspects were arrested in Calabar and they are: David Boniface Akani, Johnson Umuke, James Michael, Akeke Favour, Enange Benard, Godson Ubi, Eddie Godson, Eyo Jesse Bassey, Joachim Omuyeh, Dickson Abang.

“Others are: Ikora Sunny, Emmanuel Godwin, Dannis Lipeunim, Agwazia Sunny Henry, Abang Emmanuel, Godspower Eyan, Elena Samuel, Adie Godson, Chisom Stanley, Nonso Solomon, Eyam Daniel Okpa and Aka Richard.

“The remaining suspects, 24, arrested in Eket include: Fonime John Etukudo, Nsisong Udoh, Saviour Daniel, Sampson Sunday, Joshua James Michael, Paul Edet Etiemana, Archibong Okomobong Bassey, Inemesit Akin Bassey, Edidiong Aniete Tom, Ebowusim Chifia Aslem, Nwanchukwu Ebenezer Chinonso.

“Others are: Archibong Alfred Archibong, Itauma Uforotobong Richard, Bassey David Nicholas, Chidozie Ikechukwu, Japhet Linus Akwaowo,Victor Evans, Fortune Udia, Benjamin Amos, Prince Augustine, David Daniel, Augustine Obinna, Udeme Unanaowo Unanaowo and Obinnaya Jide,

“Items recovered from them include sophisticated mobile phones, six exotic cars and laptops. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded”