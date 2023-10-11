Inter Miami: Messi won’t go on loan — Spanish expert Balague

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague has said Lionel Messi will not join another team on loan when the US Major League Soccer, MLS, season ends on 21 October.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a return to Barcelona and a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Inter Miami missed out of contention for the MLS play-off spot after Saturday’s 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

The Inter Miami captain has only played 72 minutes in the MLS since early September due to injury.

“Messi will have around one month holiday, like other footballers. So forget any move to Saudi or similar,” says Spanish football expert Balague.

After the MLS season ends in October, Argentina will play World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil on 17 and 22 November, respectively.

Messi is then expected to take a month’s holiday after the international fixtures. He will then return for pre-season in Miami ahead of the new MLS season starting in February.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Inter Miami from Paris St-Germain in July and led the club to their first Leagues Cup victory in August, before losing the US Open Cup.

Although he has scored 11 goals in 13 games for the side, only one of those has come in his five MLS appearances.

When asked about the loan rumours linking Messi to rejoin Barcelona which he left for PSG in 2021 after 21 years at the club, Inter Miami manager Tata Martino said: “That’s surprising.

“I know nothing about that. If you’re telling me that he’s going to go visit Barcelona on vacation, yes, it’s probable.

“But I don’t have any information on the other part.”