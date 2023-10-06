Intensify probe into death of Abuja ‘one chance’ robbery victim, Police urged

Late Greatness Olorunfemi

By Luminous Jannamike

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network Abuja called for an intensified probe into the tragic death of Greatness Tolulope Olorunfemi, who was a victim of “one chance,” a common crime in Abuja involving criminals luring unsuspecting passengers into vehicles.

The group voiced concerns over attempts to undermine the investigative efforts of both YALI Network Abuja and the Nigeria Police Force.

Moyosoluwa Oladayo, Coordinator of YALI Network Abuja and Chairman of the Campaign Committee, stated this at a briefing on collaborative efforts to achieve justice for Ms. Olorunfemi, held in Abuja on Thursday.

“We are here today with mixed feelings to celebrate a life well spent that was unexpectedly cut short by a tragic incident that we believe could have been averted in an optimally functioning society,” Oladayo said

She also noted that they had initiated a two-week campaign to advocate for systemic reforms in response to the sad incident.

Greatness’ father, Rev. Dr. Olorunfemi Joseph Olufemi, who was present at the event, described his daughter as well educated and talented, and condemned the alleged negligence by the General Hospital Maitama, which he claimed denied his daughter immediate treatment.

The Reverend called for peace and urged the government to carry out their investigation accordingly.

YALI Network Abuja has several demands in light of Greatness’ death. These include a thorough and independent investigation into her death and the allegations against Maitama General Hospital, reforms in the health sector, tighter security measures in the Federal Capital Territory, and severe punishments for criminals involved in ‘one chance’ operations, kidnapping, armed robbery, and murder.

In addition, the group called for the government to pay a courtesy visit to the family of late Greatness, and for the protection of eyewitnesses and good Samaritans who assist during such incidents.

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has responded to these calls by establishing a nine-member panel to investigate the death of 33-year-old Greatness Tolulope Olorunfemi.

Ms. Kike Okere, a co-victim of the one-chance syndicate and a fellow passenger with Greatness, emphasized that these criminals frequently target women.

“We were just moving around town, searching for women who are more vulnerable,” she said.

The organization’s campaign includes online advocacy, a Street Walk Memorial for Greatness and victims of the One-Chance Syndicate, Emergency Life-Saving Procedure Training, and a GoFundMe account to support the families left behind.

Consequently, the YALI Network Abuja urged everyone to intensify advocacy efforts in defense of the truth regarding the case of Greatness Olorunfemi until justice is served for her and the many other untold victims of national decadence.