Institution of Civil Engineers honours Sen Patrick Ndubueze with Prestigious Award

In a grand ceremony held in Abuja yesterday, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works and the Senator Representing Imo North Senatorial District, Engr. Senator Patrick Ndubueze Chinwuba was conferred with the prestigious Fellowship Award by the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers.

The event, organized by the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, was attended by esteemed guests, including the Senate Minority Leader, Simon Davou Mwadkwon, Plateau North, and Senator Osita Ngwu from Enugu West. Dignitaries and members of Senator Chinwuba’s team were also present to witness the auspicious occasion.

The award was presented by the National Chairman of the Institution, Engr. V.C. Ezugu, in recognition of Senator Chinwuba’s exceptional contributions to the field of civil engineering. This accolade not only celebrates his remarkable achievements but also underscores his pivotal role in the industry, marking a turning point for civil engineering standards in Nigeria.

Expressing his gratitude, Senator Ndubueze Chinwuba stated, “I am a Nigerian here to make a difference.” He emphasized the need for collective efforts among Nigerians to drive positive change and create a lasting impact on the nation.

Senator Chinwuba also stressed the significance of adhering to international standards in structural engineering and construction, urging fellow civil engineers to uphold these benchmarks to further advance the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration.

Moreover, Senator Chinwuba highlighted the critical role of the association of civil engineers in the national legislative process. “There is no law that will be passed in the national assembly without the input of the association of civil engineers. Your opinion matters to us more than our own,” he affirmed, emphasizing the influential voice engineers hold in shaping the nation’s policies and infrastructural development.

The event, beyond its celebratory nature, served as a testament to Nigeria’s pursuit of positive change and renewed hope. As the nation craves progress, Senator Chinwuba’s award stands as a beacon, inspiring future generations and encouraging a shift toward international standards in the realm of civil engineering and construction.

The event was not only a platform to honor Senator Chinwuba but also featured side attractions, adding to the beautification of the remarkable ceremony.