Insecurity: Zamfara Governor’s wife assures returns of girls to schools

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Wife of Zamfara state Governor Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has assured support of Girls Child Education, even as she vowed the return of all girl students who have been faced with security challenges to stayed out of School due to insecurity challenges.



Huriyya made the assurance on Saturday when she paid unscheduled visit to Government Girls Arabic Secondary School (GGASS) Gusau the state capital to assess the level of the School, said the essence of the visit was part of Government efforts to revamp Education in the state, all the girls students that abadoned their studies for security will soon return back to their classes.



“We want assured that our children acquire quality education, so those students in across 14 local government areas who have left schools to abandoned their studies due to security challenges will soon return back to schools for their normal study”.



“Arrangement has been concluded by the state government to collaborate with security agencies in the state with a view to encourage mass returns of students to their respective schools as well as provision of adequate provision of security for their normal stay in schools”.



The Wife of the Governor also assured that other issues in respect of school’s demands for their normal activities would be look into, assured that Government will follow all the necessary requirements for each of the Secondary Schools across the state.



While briefing the wife of the Governor, the Principal of GGASS, Hajiya Hafsatu Musa Mayana, said the School was shut down following the attacks and abduction of Students of Government Girls College Jangebe by the bandits two year ago.



The Principal also narrated that since the episode of Jangebe Students abduction, the students of the school deserted and stayed at home to abandoned their study, adding that the GGASS been a boarding school became day school with little number of students in school.



She also complained of lack of light in the school used for students to attend classes for night prep, as well as security issues that not allow students to have free minded for their studies.



The Principal however listed other challenges facing the school, such as the clinic and a doctor, the Matrons that look after the number of student’s hostels, the death of transportation, as according to her the school suffered from lack of vehicle that anytime student is sick can convey to hospital for medical attendance, stressed that “most of the time we have borrow vehicle from our staffs or outside school to transport the sick student to hospital”