Insecurity: We’ll help Nigeria overcome banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram —EU

•Says security of N-Delta key, as it’s Nigeria’s major revenue earner

•Option of dialoguing with bandits discarded by FG —Defence minister

•Cites failures with states in the past

•Seeks strategic intelligence, equipment support from EU to end insurgency

•Let’s adopt community-driven approach, Radda tasks northern govs

By Kingsley Omonobi & Ogalah Ibrahim

ABUJA—The European Union yesterday expressed its willingness to assist Nigeria overcome banditry, kidnapping and insurgency by Boko Haram, saying the security of the Niger Delta was key, being the country’s major revenue earner.

This came on a day Katsina State governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, called on his colleague-governors in the north to adopt a ‘community-driven’ approach towards addressing the problem of insecurity plaguing the region.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West Africa States, ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, disclosed this while on a courtesy visit to the ministers of defence, at Ship House in Abuja.

”The EU is committed to ensuring that Nigeria overcomes the issues of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and Boko Haram,” Isopi said.

She added that the European Union was concerned with three main geographical areas, including the northeast and Lake Chad basin, ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgents, and the Niger Delta where government gets it revenue through oil and gas, as well as maritime security.

She promised that EU would deepen its military support to end insurgency in Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, declared that the option of dialoguing with bandits was no longer an option open to the federal government in tackling insecurity in the country and other emerging security crisis.

The minister said the decision was taken, following the failure of many states in achieving results with it in the past.

He also called for more intelligence and equipment support from the European Union, EU, in the fight against insecurity, saying it preceded the present administration.

Badaru said the European Union needed to support Nigeria in the fight by taking a collaborative approach of curative and preventive measures to end the crisis in Nigeria.

He disclosed that Nigeria needed military support in the areas of intelligence sharing and equipment to end insurgency in the north-east and other form of criminalities in the country in general.

Badaru said ”dialogue with bandits was not the option in resolving the crisis as many states have tried it and failed.”.

He, therefore, solicited for more EU support in area of intelligence sharing and equipment to end the crisis.

On his part, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, while addressing the delegates, said Nigeria needed the support of EU in areas of intelligence sharing, personnel training and provision of modern and sophisticated equipment in order to fight the insecurity bedeviling the country.

He reiterated that the EU could help Nigeria in combating criminality in the country by sharing intelligence with Nigerian military and giving early warning before the crime was committed.

“We need to be proactive and preventive in the fight against all forms of criminalities in Nigeria,” he said.

He further noted that the European Union could help support and strengthen Nigeria’s security agencies by finding workable solutions.

Let’s adopt community-driven approach, Radda tasks northern govs

Meanwhile, Katsina State governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, yesterday called on his colleagues in the north to adopt a ‘community-driven’ approach towards addressing the problem of insecurity plaguing the region.

Radda made the appeal at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, on the occasion of the graduation and passing out parade of Katsina State Community Watch Corps Batch 1′, where he also inaugurated the steering committee of the Katsina Security Intervention Trust fund.

According to him, there is a need for all northern governors to cooperate by sharing information, ideas, and resources to stamp out banditry and all forms of insecurity in the region.

He said: “We must also work as a unit with the federal government to ensure a comprehensive approach is applied to tackling insecurity.”

He recalled that during his electioneering, he traversed the 361 wards in the state, and witnessed the devastating effects of insecurity on several Katsina communities.

“People have been denigrated to poor living conditions, immense psychological trauma, and a complete demolition of socio-economic development.

”In line with my campaign promises, security has been the topmost priority for my administration and we have invested vast resources to ensure sustainability in our fight against banditry.

“This should come as no surprise to anyone as 22 of the 34 local governments in Katsina face severe security challenges. Before my inauguration, I set up a committee comprising well-versed senior security personnel who retired from different national security institutions.

”I also consulted with serving security officers to have a complete understanding of the dynamics of insecurity and the operational security architecture in the state,” he said.

Maintaining that his “entire vision for the future Katsina State begins with a secure Katsina State”, Governor Radda, said the graduation ceremony was an indication of his administration’s commitment to security, peace, and community-catered advancement.

His words: “Ladies and gentlemen, Katsina, like every other state, faces its unique set of challenges. However, the introduction of the community watch corps illustrates our proactive approach to these challenges.

”The very essence of this corps lies in community engagement, collaboration, and mutual respect. By leveraging localized knowledge and fostering trust, we are not merely addressing symptoms but targeting the roots of insecurity in our state.

“To our dear officers, as you step out into the field, remember that you now bear a significant responsibility. You are not just protectors but also role models, mediators, and pillars of support. ”Remember the real essence of your training goes beyond physical readiness or tactical expertise. It is about the development of a character that understands the value of empathy, community cohesion and cultural respect.

“As you interact with the diverse communities of Katsina, let these principles guide your actions and decisions. You have been saddled with the responsibility of facing a deadly enemy who has no respect for life or peaceful existence.

”These bandits have brought pain upon our mothers, daughters, sons, and fathers and it is our religious obligation to protect them. As your leader, you will have my full support and that of the entire state as we work together to eradicate insecurity.

“In conclusion, let us remember that the success of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps does not rest solely on these officers but on all of us. Safety is a shared responsibility and we must all contribute towards security by organising to protect our people at the community level.

”The various vigilante groups that exist in the state should also cooperate with the Community Watch Corps as we seek to expand our support to all informal security organisations.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto and Mohammed Nasir Idris of Kebbi states were in attendance at the event.