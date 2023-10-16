Insecurity: Stop traveling in church branded buses, CAC tells members

By Dayo Johnson

THE Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, yesterday, outlawed members of the church in the country from travelling in the church branded buses.

General Secretary of the church, Pastor E. Mapur, gave the directive in a circular issued to all CAC regional district supervisors and pastors in the country.

Vanguard learned that the circular was as a result of the recent abduction of 25 choir members of the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke Igan, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The victims were released after the church and their family members paid N50 million ransom to the kidnappers.

They were abducted along the deplorable Owo-Ifon-Benin highway, which is notorious for kidnapping and armed robbery.

The choir members were abducted around 3pm while traveling to Ifon in Ose council area of the state for a burial ceremony.

According to the circular, each church assembly was directed to engage the services of armed mobile police officers if they wished to travel in their branded vehicles.

It reads: “The rate at which kidnapping incidents of church members, especially in branded vehicles/buses of the church, has become a source of concern to the church authority.

“The most recent is the incident of the Christ Apostolic Church Oke-Igan choir, whose members were abducted in Ondo State.

“I am directed to mandate every assembly in Christ Apostolic Church that henceforth any Assembly/District/Zone/DCC that wishes to travel in their branded buses/vehicles must ensure that the services of armed mobile police officers are engaged.

“The church cannot afford to see its members experiencing such a traumatic situation again.

“We urge all ministers in CAC to take this instruction with every seriousness. May the Lord continually protect all members of the church and indeed Nigerians.”