Insecurity: Ondo Amotekun, other security agencies to begin 24-hour patrol

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, is to begin a 24-hour surveillance and patrol with others security agencies, to arrest criminals operating in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Adeleye, said that ” the festive period is around the corner, so we want to reassure members of the public that the state Amotekun Corps remains resolute to ensuring that the festive period goes without security breaches in the state.

“We want to place it on record that all the security agencies in the state are already collaborating to ensure that the yuletide period is crime free.

“As part of the package, by November 1, we will be launching the annual ember patrol which will entail 24 hours patrol daily in Akure and all local government headquarters of the state.

“It will also involve the inter-state border patrol with the cooperation of the public as we reassure the public that we will work round the clock to ensure that our slogans, zero tolerance to crime is matched with action.

Adeleye said that no fewer than 33 suspected criminals were arrested for committing various offences across the state recently.

” We’ve arrested 33 suspected criminals and their activities ranging from kidnapping, house breaking, stealing of motorcycles, trading in human being amongst others.

“These criminals were picked up at various local government areas of the state. Some of them, we have concluded their investigations and they will be prosecuted while we will make sure that the remaining suspects follow the due process of the law.

“We have six suspected kidnappers, and we even have some of their victims here. We equally have about five persons that specialize in stealing motorcycles, they will pretend as passengers and hit the okada rider from the back.

“We have another set of people that specialises in vandalising critical government assets, especially, high tension lines and transformers, they were picked up in Okitipupa and we were able to retrieve most of the things they stole.

“We have a group of people here that specializes in breaking shops, and they have warehouse where they keep what they stole and we have been able to return what they stole to the owners while they will face normal prosecution.

“We have been collaborating with the relevant agencies through our neighbouring states to flush out all these criminals from our state.

Adeleye added that “we are assuring the residents of Ose Local Government area of the state that our efforts will give them peace during this yuletide period.”