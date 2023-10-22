Insecurity: Nigeria needs total restructuring of Police – SAN, Oyewo harps

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Government has been charged to consider an absolute re-branding and restructuring of the entire police force especially in tackling the upsurge of insecurity in the country.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, SAN, during the 10th Annual Public Lecture of the Four Square Gospel Church in Nigeria.

The lecture which preceded the 68th Annual Convention of the church was themed: ‘Paradigm Shift: Panacea for a New Nigeria.’

Oyelowo, in his lecture, stressed that the police system has an entrenched thinking pattern and mostly built on wrong orientation over the years, hence, the need for restructuring towards ensuring safety of lives and properties.

He stressed the need for all cultures and tribes of Nigeria to understand that there is an urgent need to start thinking in wider sense as cultural disparity and ethnic sentiments have left Nigeria as a state and not a nation blaming the colonial masters who gave the country the Constitution but did not interprete, or guide right about how to use it.

Oyelowo said, “This gave birth to gross misinterpretation and deliberate misuse of major aspects of the laws that has led Nigeria to where it is today.”

He spoke on the various sectors needing a new approach and absolute shift to have a better nation.

Oyelowo, stated the role of the youths being more imbibed into acquiring skills, Christians being more involved in politics, men being more disciplined as well as women being further involved in the running of things.

Also, the former Chairman, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Olusegun Osunkeye, CON, OFR, who supported the speaker, added that the home front be more disciplined on individual efforts, youth being better groomed on working hard and not feeling entitled all the way as well as duly allowing women to perform in offices.

The host and General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, said, “Leadership is based on the quality of each individual and if people fear God and live more on the tenets of the Bible and not being overly worldly, they will behave right in government and Nigeria will be a much better place.”