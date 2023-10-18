Insecurity: Gunmen kill 15, kidnap 14 in Benue, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Lagos

By Kingsley Omonobi, Peter Duru, Haruna Aliyu & By Efe Onodjae

ABUJA — Suspected armed herdsmen and bandits, yesterday, reportedly murdered no fewer than 15 people in some local government areas of Benue, Zamfara, Kebbi and Nasarawa states, just as bandits kidnapped many in the resumed spate of killings and kidnappings across the country.

In the attacks, nine people were killed and many injured when armed herdsmen invaded two local government areas of Benue State.

Three persons were equally killed in Kebbi State, while 11 others were kidnapped in a fresh attack by bandits.

Similarly, a medical doctor was killed when gunmen invaded the Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Kidnappers were also on the loose in Lagos State as three people were abducted in Ago Palace and Isheri areas of the state, yesterday.

9 killed, many injured in Benue LGs

In Benue State, suspected armed herdsmen reportedly murdered no fewer than nine persons in a twin attack on Ayilamo and Mbachohon communities in Logo and Gwer West Local Government Areas of the state.

It was gathered that the marauders, who stormed the communities around 10 pm on Tuesday night, also left many with serious injuries.

An eyewitness in Ayilamo, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the well-armed herders started the attack on Logo local government area from Mahanga village at about 10 pm.

The eyewitness said: “The well-armed herdsmen came at about 10 pm on Tuesday. They attacked and killed two persons at the Mobile barracks, situated at Mahanga, near Ayilamo.

“From there, they headed to Ayilamo town and on entering the town, they shot and killed another three persons on the spot.

“Many others sustained various degrees of injury and were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Some of the cases were so serious that by yesterday, they were referred to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH in Makurdi.”

He said those confirmed killed in the attack included Ayev Jôgunô, Faiga Mwuese Apefan, Msendoo Tertese, James Mhen Iorliam and Orgbee Mnguerorga.

Meanwhile, the attack on Nagi Camp Mbachohon Council Ward of Gwer West LGA, which occurred at about the same time, led to the disappearance of about four persons, while some others sustained injuries.

A source in the area disclosed that among those feared dead, whose remains had not been seen, included Joe Igba, Nyali Akula, Donald Tarvihi and Tyozenda Orkoho.

It was gathered that the affected communities have been deserted with families fleeing to neighbouring communities for safety.

Gov Alia flays attack

Condemning the spate of attacks, Governor Hyacinth Alia assured that he will not rest until an end was brought to the killings in the state.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said: “Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has utterly condemned the unprovoked attacks on Ayilamo and Mbachohon communities in Logo and Gwer-West Local Government Areas by suspected armed herders.

“Governor Alia frowns at the nefarious activities of the herders who maim and kill innocent Benue citizens in cold blood for reasons which are difficult to grasp and pin down.

“He said Benue is an agrarian society whose economy is largely based on producing and maintaining crops and farmlands, and we cannot watch our people killed daily on their farmlands and their villages for a cause unknown to us.

“The governor who lamented cases of alleged herdsmen attacks on Benue communities leading to loss of lives and property said he will not rest until such barbaric acts are curtailed.

“While sympathizing with the families of those who lost their loved ones in these attacks, Governor Alia called on security agencies in the state to quickly delve into the depths of the unfortunate situations and apprehend those suspected to be behind such attacks and bring them before the law.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, a Superintendent of Police, said she was yet to receive details of the incidents.

Doctor matcheted to death in Nasarawa

Similarly, some yet-to-be-identified assailants also killed a Nasarawa State-based medical practitioner, Dr Stephen Angbas, on Tuesday night.

Angbas is the proprietor of Lafia-Angbas Clinic.

The killing was said to have happened in the late hours of Tuesday as Angbas was returning from his farm on a motorcycle in the Awe Local Government Area of the state.

Some eyewitnesses informed Vanguard that the assailants, suspected to be armed robbers, launched vicious and machete attacks on the doctor, and the motorcyclist who was conveying the late doctor from the farm.

While Angbas reportedly tragically succumbed to his injuries, the motorcycle rider, identified as Mikailu Dahiru, was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he is currently receiving treatment for the severe wounds sustained from the attack.

Police confirm killing

Meanwhile, the state’s police spokesperson, DSP Rahman Nansel, who confirmed the killing of the medical doctor, said: “On October 17, 2023, at approximately 4:00 pm, mobile police operatives received distressing information regarding a fatal assault along the Jangargari-Awe Road.

“Tragically, the victims were a commercial motorcycle rider, Mikailu Dahiru, who survived the attack, and Dr Angbass Stephen, who succumbed to his grievous injuries.

“In light of this senseless violence, CP Maiyaki Baba extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved’s family and has initiated a comprehensive investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The Commissioner encourages any member of the public with relevant information to come forward and assist in the swift apprehension of those responsible for this despicable act.”

3 killed, district head, 11 others kidnapped in fresh Zamfara attack by bandits

At least three persons have been killed and 11 others injured in an attack by armed bandits in the Bagega community of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

During the attack, it was gathered that the district head of the community, his eight-year-old daughter and about 10 others were also abducted by the gunmen.

Although police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the attack, the spokesman of the command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said he will make his findings and get back toVanguard.

Bandits invaded our community on motorcycles—Resident

A resident of the community, who escaped during the attack, Abdullahi Bagega, told a television station, yesterday, that the bandits invaded the community on motorcycles, on Monday evening, and started shooting sporadically, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

He said three persons were killed, and 11 persons critically wounded and are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

Bagega said: “They kidnapped the Sarkin Gabas of our community and his daughter of about eight years, six other persons and four people from a village before Bagega. They are not up to 50, we also have 11 persons critically injured right now.”

Bandits kill 2, abduct 3 in Kebbi village

In the latest attack in Kebbi State, armed bandits, on Wednesday, stormed Tilli village and killed at least two persons and abducted three persons.

Spokesman of the Kebbi Police Command, SP Nafiu Abubakar, in a statement, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Chris Wane had since mobilised men to the crime scene for an on-the-spot assessmen.

The CP also consoled the district head of Tilli village, Alhaji Muhammadu Tilli; the council chairman of Bunza local government area, Mr Umar Ahmed and the state assembly member representing the area.

He noted that detectives will not leave a stone unturned in the rescue operations and to keep criminal elements at bay.

He, however, described the unprovoked attack as “unfortunate and an attempt to undermine the efforts of security agencies which will meet stiff resistance.”

3 abducted in Lagos suburbs

A middle-aged man narrowly escaped death, yesterday, in Lagos State after he was shot by a criminal gang that attempted to kidnap him at the Gowon Estate area of the state, yesterday.

Though he managed to escape from the scene with his car, his abductors succeeded in shooting him in the leg and whisking his brother away.

The incident is in continuation of the security threats within the Idimu, Ikotun, Gowon Estate and Igando areas of Lagos State where residents are on high alert following a series of disturbing cases of abductions.

Vanguard gathered that his kidnapped brother was held captive until a substantial ransom amounting to millions of naira was paid for his release.

The incident which occurred adjacent to Diamond Estate along the LASU-Isheri expressway, took place on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m.

The victim, while narrating his ordeal, revealed that he was returning from a store where he “went to purchase a chain for his dog when he was cornered by some young men who abducted him to an unknown destination.”

His brother, who was also with him, sustained a gunshot wound in the leg after the perpetrators fired indiscriminately at the victim’s vehicle, leaving it riddled with bullets.

The incident took place very close to a police station in the area.

Vanguard learned that incidents of kidnappings have been taking place along the axis in the past few weeks, raising fears amongst people living in the area.

Some residents, who spoke with Vanguard under anonymity, said the kidnappers must have amassed a lot of wealth from their operations in the areas.

Following this development, some residents told Vanguard that they have resorted to distributing leaflets pleading with people living in the area to be security conscious.

Amongst security safety measures in the leaflets included advice to residents of the area to always return early to their respective homes and be vigilant in their surroundings.

They also advised community leaders to step up efforts by addressing the escalating security concerns in the area while estate chairmen have been tasked with raising awareness among residents about the evolving security threats.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that residents of Ago Palace Way are also living in fear following the spate of kidnappings going on in the area.

It was gathered that kidnappers now target wealthy operators of popular bars and restaurants.

Sources disclosed that “so far, no fewer than 10 rich businessmen have fallen victims while millions of money have been paid as ransom.”

