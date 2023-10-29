Insecurity: Don’t be discouraged by challenges confronting you, Bayode tells Police officers

— Donates Police Post to Ondo community

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The President and founder of Dorian Home for Charity and Social Welfare, Dr

Tolulola Bayode has appealed to officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, not be discouraged by the challenges confronting them.

Bayode, made the appeal while donating a Police Post to the Ondo state police command, along Alade-Idanre road, in Akure, the state capital.

According to her, Nigerians appreciate the enormity of the burden they bear.

” My appeal is that, they should not be discouraged by the challenges confronting them.

” The idea of building a police post at this location came from my realization of the need to support the efforts being made by the Nigerian Police, Ondo state command to ensure security in this environment.

“All of us are aware that issues of security cannot be left in the hands of the police alone, but require the contribution of all stake holders.

” This is what informed my decision to assist in putting in place this Police Post for the benefit of Dorian Home and the Communities around it.

“I wish to sincerely express appreciation to the Nigerian Police, represented in Ondo State by the Commissioner of Police CP Abiodun O. Asabi for giving approval for the construction of Dorian Home Police Post, and for agreeing to come personally to perform today’s ceremony.

“Let me appeal to the good people in Omodara, Itaoolorun, Olajide, Store, and other communities around here to please, ensure adequate support for the officers who will be posted to the Dorian Home Police post to work, so that we can all make the operations of the police post officers effective and successful.

“I want to use this opportunity to specially appeal to officers and men of the police force in Nigeria not be discouraged by the challenges they confront, as some of us appreciate the enormity of the burden they bear.

“As proprietor of Dorian Home, I feel more confident about the security of lives of the children who live within the Dorian Home facility, knowing that the well trained men of the police force are nearer the facility than before.

“This is especially because, it is with our joint effort and the cooperation of other stakeholders that the task of giving the children at Dorian Home a good life can be made successful.”

Also speaking, at the ceremony, a former Head of Service in the state, Mrs Kosemani urged other eminent personalities Nigerians to emulate Dr Bayode and impacting positively on others.

The chairman, Forum of Permanent Secretaries in the state, Bunmi Alade, commended Dorian Home for the gesture coming up with the gesture of building and donating a Police Post to the state police command.

All the community leaders present lauded the gesture of the donor and asked others in the society to follow suit by giving back to their community, especially the less privilege in the society.

A traditional ruler, the Alajowa of Ajowa- ldanre – Oba Albert Omosebi, said that the police post will check crimes in the communities.

The state Police commissioner, Abiodun Asabi commended the donor for contributing his quota towards minimising the rate of crimes in the state.

Asabi, said that well-armed security operatives would be deployed to the police Post to protect lives and property in the home and the communities around.