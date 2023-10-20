Innoson acquires robot equipment, increases production capacity to 60,000

•Bags ISO 9001:2015 certification

By Theodore Opara

LEADING Nigerian automobile manufacturer, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, IVM, has acquired robot painting equipment to increase productivity and improve the quality of its vehicles.

Chief executive officer of the company, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, who stated this on Tuesday, also said Innoson has increased its annual factory capacity from 10,000 vehicles to 60,000, an increase of about 500 per cent.

Chukwuma who spoke in Nnewi, Anambra State, at the auto company’s 13th anniversary and presentation of ISO 9001:2015 by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, said the company had upgraded its factory production from manual to semi-automation and standard automation.

According to him, the 500 per cent increase in vehicle production was made possible through the company’s upgrade from manual to semi-automation. He said: “In our pursuit of perfection, we have upgraded our factory from manual production to semi-automation and then to standard automation, which has seen our production capacity rise from 10,000 vehicles to 60,000 vehicles per year. As we mark this milestone in our journey of creating quality Nigerian-made vehicles, we are honoured to have you all join us for this momentous occasion.

“We have come a long way since our humble beginning in October 2010. Our vision was simple: to provide reliable, durable, and affordable vehicles for Nigerians. And we have stayed true to that vision with our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. I am overjoyed to announce that today we will be receiving the ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management Certificate as well as the MANCAP Certificate from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria. This is a testament to our dedication to upholding international standards of quality and excellence in all aspects of our operations.”

Director-General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, while presenting the ISO 9001:2015 and MANCAP certificates to the auto company, said the Innoson brand of vehicles had met all international standards and were, therefore, fit to be used in Nigeria and beyond.

Okeke, who was represented by a SON director, Engr. Fred Akingbesote, said: “Awarding the certificates to Innoson Vehicles shows that the company went through a rigorous process of inspections and quality assurance in the last five years or even more and also demonstrated compliance with the relevant product standards and is providing products that meet consumer expectations and offer value for money, among other benefits.

“With the award of MANCAP’s certificate to the Innoson brand of vehicles, we are demonstrating how standardization and conformity to standards offer strategic opportunities for increased efficiency, set benchmarks, and help promote made-in-Nigeria products to the international market, as this award will boost Innoson’s brand across borders. We are in effect saying that the Innoson brand is fit to be used in Nigeria and beyond.”