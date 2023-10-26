INEC promises greater openness, cautions against fake news

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

By Omeiza Ajayi

Ahead of the November 11 off-season governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has promised greater transparency in its operations, saying the antidote to fake news is more openness.

Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu pledged on Thursday at the quarterly consultative meeting with the Media in Abuja.

Noting that 94 media organizations would be deploying 1,255 personnel for the polls, Yakubu urged the media to form a bulwark against fake news.

He said; “Election is a multi-stakeholder activity. In discharging our responsibilities, we will continue to engage with all stakeholders. One of such engagements is with the security agencies. In previous elections, media organizations have expressed concern about the safety of journalists, and technical staff and the protection of the equipment you deploy on Election Day. Similarly, you have on several occasions urged the Commission to intercede with the security agencies to grant you unimpeded access to polling and collation locations. I want to reassure you that we will continue to do so as we engage with the security agencies both at the national level and in the three States.

“At the same time, I wish to remind all media organizations to strictly adhere to the ethics of your profession. We welcome reports on the election. At the same time, you should form a bulwark against fake news. For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission does not believe in censorship. We have said repeatedly that the best antidote to fake news is greater openness and regular and consistent engagement with stakeholders. We will continue to work together in this regard”, he stated.