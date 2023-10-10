INEC announces 5.4m registered voters for Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa polls

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said over 5.4 million Nigerians are on the voter register for the November 11 Governorship Elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

He said; “The Commission held its regular meeting today, Tuesday 10th October 2023 and, among other issues, reviewed preparations for the off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

“For the forthcoming elections, there are 1,056 862 registered voters in Bayelsa State; 2,419,922 in Imo State; and 1,932,654 in Kogi State, making a combined total of 5,409,438 registered voters for the three States.

“As provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, soft copies of the complete register of voters for each State will be presented to the political parties participating in the elections. For emphasis, 16 political parties are sponsoring candidates in Bayelsa State, 17 in Imo State and all the 18 parties in Kogi State.

“State Chairmen of political parties or their designated representatives are invited to attend the event which will take place at the Collation Centres in the State Headquarters of the Commission in Lokoja, Owerri and Yenagoa on Thursday 12th October 2023 at 10.00am”.

Olumekun added that in furtherance of INEC’s commitment to deepen the deployment of technology for voter accreditation and result management, the Commission has finalized preparations for mock accreditation of voters in the three States to test-run the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS and upload of polling units results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal IReV.

“The exercise will take place simultaneously in the three States on Saturday 14th October 2023 from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

“The list of designated polling units for each State has already been uploaded to our website and social media platforms.

“Lessons learnt from the exercise will be taken into consideration to ensure the seamless deployment of both the BVAS and IReV on Election Day. This is strictly a test-run and not the actual election.

“Once again, the Commission appeals to registered voters in the selected polling units to turn up with their Permanent Voters Cards PVCs for the exercise”, he added.