INDEPENDENCE: Oborevwori felicitates with Nigerians at 63

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has congratulated Nigerians on the 63rd independence anniversary of the nation.

Governor Oborevwori’s felicitation was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, wherein the Governor implored Nigerians not to give up despite the Country’s current dire circumstances.



He urged Deltans and other Nigerians to support governments at all levels in their quest to salvage the nation and its economy.



The Governor said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate Nigerians as we celebrate the 63rd anniversary of our Country’s independence.

“I send my warm felicitations to President Bola Tinubu, Deltans and the people of Nigeria on this year’s independence anniversary.



“Nigeria has been a source of inspiration for the rest of Africa for 63 years; thanks to the creativity and diversity of its people and its extended period of democratic governance.



“I have a lot of faith that our Country’s democratic system of government will keep growing stronger.

“As an administration, it is on record that in the past four months, we have taken steps to make life more meaningful for Deltans, especially the State’s workforce.



“We have also made genuine efforts to improve on the state of our infrastructure with the recent award of N78 billion contracts for the construction of three flyovers, cloverleaf and road expansion in Effurun and Warri, the State’s commercial nerve centre.

“As a young administration, we have remained focused on delivering our M.O.R.E Agenda to Deltans.

”Please be confident that we will remain focused on our objective and that we will steadfastly provide strong governance up until the very last day of our administration”.