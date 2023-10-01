Independence: Let’s keep up the Nigerian spirit — NICOT president

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

On Sunday, the President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, NICOT, Prince Emre Magboh, called on Nigerians to keep up their spirit towards a better future for Nigeria.

He spoke to newsmen through his Special Adviser on Media, Amaechi Kingsley, on the commemoration of Nigeria’s independence anniversary.

According to him, “October 1st every year is earmarked to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary. And, to make it worthwhile which has been his trademark, the President of Nigerian Community Turkey has urged all Nigerians to keep up their resilient spirits of patriotism, unity, and peace for a better Nigeria, which the children and generations yet unborn would be proud of.

“Prince Magboh stated this during the 63rd Independence Day anniversary on Sunday, 1st October 2023, at the NICOT Secretariat in Istanbul Turkey where he prayed for Nigerian leaders and their citizens.

“NICOT President urged Nigerians to remain peaceful, positing that despite the diversity in dialect, religion, and traditional/cultural heritage, all should keep the spirit of Nigerians in them and work towards a better and greater Nigeria.

“Prince Magboh noted the insurgency, victims of insecurity coupled with economic challenges, inflation and unemployment rate currently faced by Nigerians. He stressed that with a cogent political will and efficient monetary and fiscal policy, Nigeria will get out of the doldrums.”

“The ongoing arrests of foreign migrants in Turkey owing to resident’s permit challenges and revealing that so many Nigerians are currently languishing at various detention camps in Turkey, he added that efforts have been made by the community through the Nigerian Embassy to sort for their release.

“He pointed out that the Nigerian Embassy through the Ambassador is currently taking proactive steps through diplomatic terms to sort for their release. In view of the celebration, Prince Emre Magboh encouraged every Nigerian to remain peaceful and law-abiding in Turkey, even as he prayed for a better, united, prosperous Nigeria,” he said.