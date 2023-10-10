Include East-West Road in your 2023 budget — Reps tell Ministry of Works

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Work to ensure the commencement of the construction of Section V of the East-West Road.

The House mandated the Committees on Works and Appropriations to make provision for the construction of the road to link Oron, Akwa Ibom State and Odukpani Calabar, Cross River State in the 2024 budget estimate.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled moved by Hon. Bassey Akiba, Hon. Mike Etaba, Hon. Alex Egbona,

Hon. Joseph Bassey, Hon. Emil Inyang, Hon. Victor Abang, Hon. Peter Akpanke, andbHon. Godwin Offiong.

The House noted that the East-West Road, a 388-kilometer Federal Trunk A2 dual carriageway, connects the Niger-Delta states and Ikom Federal Trunk A4 road, initially designed with 42 bridges and 1000

culverts was awarded N246 billion naira in 2006.

The House also noted that the road is divided into five sections, Warri – Kaiama in Delta/Bayelsa State, Port Harcourt–Ahoada–Kaiama in Rivers/Bayelsa State, Eleme – Onne – Ete in Rivers/Akwa Ibom State,

Ikot Abasi – Eket–Oron Road in Akwa Ibom/Cross River State.

The House said sections I to IV of the road have reached 85 percent completion, with the Federal Government releasing funds for a new bypass and other works.

This, it said, had increased the contract sum from N246 billion to N506 billion, with over 80% of the funds already released.

The House was concerned that the construction of section IV of the 30km dual carriageway from Oron to Calabar is

still ongoing, despite contract awards from the Federal government.

It said the road, which links Cross River

and Akwa Ibom states, is in poor condition with potholes causing numerous losses and forcing commuters to travel by sea.

It said the construction of Section V of the East-West Road is expected to address Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit and enhance economic stability by facilitating the movement of goods.

The House added that the construction of a new East-West Road section is expected to alleviate the current six hour journey time, which has significantly increased transportation costs in the region.