​​Impose state of emergency in Zamfara, youth group begs FG

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Zamfara Youth Alliance for Good Governance has appealed to the federal government to impose a state of emergency in Zamfara.

The youth group made the appeal in a statement on Thursday by its Chairman, Musa Saidu Birnin Magaji.

They reminded the federal government that Zamfara State has been plagued by incessant attacks from armed bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements, which they said the criminal activities have resulted in the loss of countless lives, displacement of communities, and the destruction of property.

Recognizing the dire situation, the youths called on the federal government to impose a state of emergency.

“Given the gravity of the situation, we call for a state of emergency to provide the federal government with the necessary authority and resources to swiftly address the security crisis in Zamfara. It would enable the deployment of additional security personnel, the implementation of stricter measures, and the allocation of emergency funds to tackle the root causes of the problem.

“The imposition of a state of emergency is not an action to be taken lightly. However, in this case, it is the only remaining option to protect the lives and restore the security of the people of Zamfara. The urgency of the situation demands immediate intervention, and a state of emergency would provide the necessary framework to address the security challenges comprehensively.

“Delaying the imposition of a state of emergency in Zamfara would only exacerbate the suffering of the people and further undermine their trust in the government’s ability to protect them.

“The longer the security crisis persists, the more lives will be lost, and the more communities will be displaced. It is imperative that the federal government acts swiftly to restore peace and security in Zamfara.

“The federal government must assertively intervene by imposing a state of emergency to protect the lives and restore the security of the people. Prompt action is crucial to prevent further loss of lives and to rebuild the trust of the people in their government”.

To this end, the group also condemned what it described as the ‘Governor’s continuous absence from the state during times of crisis’.