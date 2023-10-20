Impeachment: We’ll drag Akeredolu to court, if … — PDP youths

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The Youth Wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo State, has threatened to drag the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to court if the state Assembly failed to invoke Section 189(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on him.

Recall that the youths have asked the governor to return to the state after his three-month medical vacation Abroad or resign.

They expressed concerned over the continued absence of the governor in the state since April this year after his return to the country and therefore

called for his impeachment for the violation of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the PDP youth leaders, Tayo Oluyi, said; “it is crucial that the House of Assembly, in the interest of our state and it’s citizens, upholds the constitutional provisions to ensure the continued and effective functioning of our government.

Oluyi said that “We have written a letter of ‘Request to invoke Section 189(4) of the 1999 Constitution on the state of health of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’, to the State House of Assembly.

“And if the State House of Assembly failed in this regard, we won’t hesitate to explore other legitimate constitutional means to press our demands.”

“We are ready as a main opposition party to take the governor to court, or even the Speaker if they failed to invoke Section 189(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on him (governor).

“It is also in our legal rights too to take to the streets if they failed to address this because our demands are very simple.

” We can’t have a governor that is yet to address the citizens since he returned from his medical vacation.

“If truely the governor is fit, he should come out to address the good people of Ondo state, it should not be something that is much for him to do.”

But according to Oluyi, the state has long been a beacon of democracy and good governance. And to sustain this legacy, “we must champion openness and accountability.”