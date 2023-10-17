Impeachment saga: Ganduje meets Ondo lawmakers behind closed-doors 

Front row, from left: Governor Bello, Ganduje and Awoniyi.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, is currently meeting with a delegation of aggrieved lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly over the planned move to impeach the state deputy governor, Lucky Ayiedatiwa.

Ganduje is meeting the Ondo lawmaker alongside members of the reconciliation committee set up to douse tension over the planned impeachment move.

The delegation arrived at the APC national secretariat at about 1.25 p.m. in a large convoy amid heavy security operatives.

This is coming eight days after Ganduje established the committee to resolve the political impasse between the warring parties.

The committee was tasked to interface and engage with all contending partners to gather facts and circumstances surrounding the lingering impeachment process of the Ondo State deputy governor; advise the party on the most amicable ways of handling the lingering issues, and make necessary recommendations to the Party on resolution of issues and any other matter that may come up in the course of the assignment.

Members of the Aminu Masari-led committee included the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Benue politician, Senator Jack Tilley Gyado; immediate past Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former Governor of Ebonyi state, Martin Elechi and ex-Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.