Impeachment: Plans on to unleash mayhem in Ondo, group raises alarm

—- Fingers Aiyedatiwa’s loyalist

—– They’re confused, Aiyedatiwa is a man of peace – Dep gov’s aide

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the commencement of the impeachment process of the Ondo state deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a group, Arise For Change and Good Governance (ACGG), has raised the alarm of a plan to unleash mayhem in the state.

The group alleged that loyalists of the deputy have threatened that the planned crisis will be worse than the ENDSARS protest which led to the destruction of many buildings and facilities across the country.

A statement by the groups Publicity Secretary, Yemi Ogundele,in Akure, alleged that “different groups and unions, have been sponsored to stage protest in the state capital and set some buildings including the state house of assembly on fire.

The group in a statement titled “Aiyedatiwa Beating The Drum Of War In Ondo” said impeachment of a deputy governor should not be escalated to crisis, adding that the deputy governor is not bigger than the state.

“We have it on good authority that the deputy governor has been calling militants, ex-militants and some youths inciting them to besiege Akure, the state capital and cause unrest.

“Part of the deputy governor’s plans is to mobilise some youths and attack innocent residents in Akure, making it look like a bloodbath.

“There are also information that these youths will take over the state capital in a protest manner and set the house of Assembly and other government buildings on fire.

“In the different conversations that have been held on some social media platforms, these youths have been promised thousands of dollars to execute the plans.

“The deputy Governor and his supporters are boasting of spending thousands of dollars. They are assuring the youths that some Associations and highly placed individuals has contributed money to fight for the deputy governor.

“These plans are being orchestrated by Aiyedatiwa and his core loyalists, It is clear that the only way they are luring these youths is with money. We are adequately informed that some mercenaries have also been imported into the state to forment trouble.

“We are hereby calling on the Security Agencies and other authorities to reign-in Aiyedatiwa and his group. We are not interested in the feud between the deputy Governor and the house of assembly. What we are interested in, is the peace of Ondo State.

“Let it be on record that the issue of deputy governor’s impeachment can not hold the state to ransom. The state and its institutions are bigger than any politician and their ambitions.

“We shall expose and rise against anyone, either the deputy deputy, his associate , house of assembly or the governor, who plans to set the state on fire. Our ultimate goal is to protect the peace and tranquility in the sunshine state.

“By this statement, we are alerting the security agencies, general public and the good people of Ondo State to resist these agents of destabilisation and foil their attempt to cause unrest in Ondo State.”

The group also noted that ” a loyalists of the deputy governor has in different voice messages on social media platforms, continued to threatened crisis in the state.

“The loyalist, who is from the oil rich llaje council area with the deputy governor, in a viral voice note, said there will be a repeat of the Ajasin/Omoboriowo imbroglio in the state if Aiyedatiwa is impeached.

Reacting, an aide to the deputy governor,who spoke with Vanguard in confidence, said that the allegations were false and that the group and their sponsors in government should leave their boss and face governance.

” They’re confused, it was only on Tuesday that the assembly asked the Chief Judge to constitute a probe panel to investigate the deputy governor despite the court injunction halting the process.

“Today they’re raising alarm through a faceless group that the deputy governor loyalists are threatening to unleash mayhem. What exactly are they afraid of?.

” It’s a season film, let see where it will end. But one thing is sure, they will always fail in their desperate attempt to sack the deputy governor. He will complete his term with the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.