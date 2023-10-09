Impeachment: Don’t be intimidated by forces, Ondo youths tell assembly members

By Dayo Johnson, Akure.

Youths under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Ondo State, have kicked against muscling the state House of Assembly members in the bid to impeach the deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct.

They asked members of the Assembly not to succumb to pressure in the ongoing process to impeach Aiyedatiwa

The youths, who stormed the state House of Assembly in their hundreds, expressed “dismay at attempts to manipulate the judiciary in order to allegedly influence the legislature’s proceedings.

Recall that the assembly has levelled 14 allegations against the deputy governor, who in turn declined to reply to the queries citing contempt of court.

The protesting youths displayed placards with inscriptions such as “Justice Must Prevailed,” “Lawmakers Should Be Allowed to Do Their Jobs,” “We Need Justice on Public Funds,” and Ondo State People Are Solidly Behind You.

Their spokesperson, Raymond Oluwafunso, said that the lawmakers are accountable to the people, hence the need to continue with the impeachment process.

Oluwafunso, added that “all that the people of the state want is justice, and the lawmakers must be allowed to do their jobs without any form of intimidation.

He said: “We are the concerned citizens of Ondo State. We are here to charge the members of the House of Assembly of Ondo State to do their job concerning the recent developments in the state.

“We need the lawmakers to act accordingly and do good stewardship of their work. So, we are charging them to do their job without intimidation.

“We want justice as concerned citizens of the state, and that is why we are here on this peaceful protest.

“Concerning the issue of impeachment they started, we are aware that some people are using some forces to intimidate the lawmakers. What we need as citizens of the state is good accountability.

“We plead that they do their job accordingly, and we don’t want any forces to restrain them.

“We, the good people of Ondo State, are solidly behind them. We don’t want them to be intimidated by whatever forces come their way.

“The law should take its course; they are the lawmakers. They are not here as lawmakers on their own; they are here because the good people of Ondo State sent them to be their representatives.

Oluwafunso said that ” The court injunction speaks volumes, and it is suspicious. Why would the court stop the House of Assembly from doing its job? They are the lawmakers; why would the court stop them?