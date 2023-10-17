Imo Guber: Uzodimma’ll lose in a free, fair, credible election — PDP

Uzodimma

…says incumbency won’t save him

….insist Imo REC, Agu must go

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed confidence that the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, will lose the November 11, 2023, governorship polls if the election is free, fair and credible.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “the embattled Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, cannot win a single Polling Unit in a free, fair, transparent and credible governorship election in Imo State.”

Ologunagba also said, “The PDP asserts that all electoral indicators in the State show that Governor Uzodimma and his Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been rejected by the people and have no fighting chance before the more popular PDP candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in Imo State.

“PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who stated this while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, emphasized that Governor Uzodimma has never won election in Imo State and had never enjoyed the support of the people.

“The APC knows that it does not have the mandate of the people. Governor Uzodimma has no visible organic support base in any part of Imo State.

“He has never won in any election in the State because he is detached from the people, including in his home, Orlu zone.

“The indicators are clear and the November 11, 2023 election will not be different. Governor Uzodimma will not win in any Polling Unit in a free, fair and transparent election because Imo people have found a credible, sincere, humane and approachable leader in Senator Anyanwu.

“That is why the APC has been resorting to violence and intimidation of innocent citizens, destruction of property and devising various means to frustrate opposition parties in the electoral process and to compromise institutions of democracy, having realized that it cannot win in a peaceful, free and fair contest.

“But I can assure you that the people of Imo State are bigger than the APC and they are resolved to resist the APC particularly in the coming election.”

He further stated that Anyanwu, enjoys the highest spread of support across Imo State, the PDP counseled Governor Uzodimma and the APC to perish the thought of rigging the November 11, 2023 election as the people will never allow their mandate “which they have decided to give to Senator Anyanwu to be stolen by anybody”.

Ologunagba restated PDP’s demand for the immediate removal of the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sylvia Agu, as a guarantee for an impartial, free, fair and credible governorship election in Imo State.

The Party cautioned that the continuing stay of Prof. Agu as Imo REC despite outcry by the people of Imo State, political parties and Civil Society Organizations is a recipe for crisis.