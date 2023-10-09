Imo Guber: NNPP candidate, Odunzeh promises to rewrite wrongs in state

Owerri municipal on Saturday erupted with wide jubilation as the NNPP Governorship Candidate, Hon Uche Ben Odunzeh alongside his running mate, Rt Hon Godstime Chukwubikem Samuel took their campaign to the council area.

The venue of the campaign was crowded massively in show of solidarity and acceptance of the candidacy of the NNPP Governorship hopefuls.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Hon. Odunzeh promised to rewrite the wrongs of the state stressing that a new imo is possible under his administration.

He stated that he will change the face of governance and ensure that social amenities get to the locals saying they deserve a better living condition.

On his part, the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Godstime Samuel pleaded with the people of the council area to support him and his principal explaining that as young people with energy they will deploy the energy to work for the state and better the people.

He stressed that they understand the state and her challenges and will tackle it without any delay from their first day in the douglas house.

Other speakers at the rally described the candidates as the best bet and said they will mobilize support for their victory.

The youths of the area led by Comr. Fortune Nwachukwu in demonstration of acceptance to the candidates, donated an office and begged Odunzeh to accept the office for immediate branding of NNPP in Owerri Municipality and to serve as the his campaign office in the council area.