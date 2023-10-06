Imo guber: Guard your tongue, LP support group counsels opponents

By Chris Onuoha

The Concerned Imo Influencers, a sociopolitical group has urged Nigerian politicians, particularly, party support groups in the country to desist from inflammatory statements against opponents.

The group’s National Coordinator, Ambassador Theo Chibueze in a press statement, bemoaned the rate at which one group’s unguarded utterances were spewed against Governor Otti of Abia State’s Labour Party LP campaign flag-off remarks in Owerri without regard to the fragile situation in the State.

Amb Chibueze, in a reaction to a published statement by the group, expressed utter dismay, concerns over such a statement.

Amb. Chibueze, mentioned that Concern Imo Influencers, as a pressure group supporting Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, LP governorship candidate in Imo State is very amazed at such a statement from a remote group who are not knowledgeable in the affairs of Imo State, neither are they on the ground to substantiate their claims.

“We, the Concern Imo Influencers, bonafide citizens of Imo State, receive such comment coming from a remote observer with a pinch of salt, and also noting that the said group is either biased, misled with wrong information or scouting for cheap media relevance in an affair that is beyond it.

“We must state categorically that Governor Otti, a Labour Party sitting governor and chief observer, appointed by the LP has a responsibility to oversee a credible conduct of election in Imo State.

“As a responsible citizen of Nigeria who won his election in Abia State without prejudice, he deserves some honour and respect, rather than being enmeshed in cheap political name-calling by an obscure group.

“An APC supporter group in a remote place cannot cry our cry more than the indigenes who have seen and experienced a high degree of insecurity in Imo State.

“The group has a right to promote their principal but should desist from fanning an amber of discord in Imo State.

He however urged the group to guard their utterance in a matter beyond them, to allow peace to reign in Imo State.