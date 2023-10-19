Immigration officer, 2 others die in auto-crash on Seme-Badagry expressway

An Inspector of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Seme Area Command, Mr Owolabi Adebola, and two others have died in an auto-crash along Seme- Badagry Expressway.

The Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Badagry, Mr Williams Manga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Manga said the accident occured on Wednesday evening around 4.30.p.m. at Gbethrome, near Sultan Beach in Badagry.

According to the unit commander, the command received an emergency at 4.31.p.m. and they got to the scene at exactly 4.36.p.m.

“The accident involved one green Toyota Camry with Registration number KTU 519 HN with four passengers and the driver.

“The immigration officer and two others passengers died instantly while the driver and one other sustained injuries.

“The injured ones were taken to General Hospital Badagry while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital mortuary,” he said.

According to him, the accident was caused by excessive speeding by the driver.

He, therefore, urged all motorists to adhere to speed limits and conduct routine vehicle checks for prompt detection and replacement of faults.