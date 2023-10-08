‘I’m sorry,’ Comedian AY apologises to Davido over ‘badly delivered’ joke

Comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has apologised to Afrobeats singer Davido for making a ‘badly delivered’ joke about him.

AY came under fire recently after a video of him shading Davido during his recent performance in Warri surfaced on social media.

He made Davido the subject of his joke as he touched on the singer’s multiple baby mamas.

During the show, the comedian told the DJ not to play Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ song to introduce him again, asking how was it possible for someone who is not available to impregnate women.

Following the backlash that trailed the joke, AY took to his official Instagram page on Sunday to tender an apology to Davido.

He wrote: “I am so sorry for telling that joke the way it came out in Warri. I shouldn’t even call it a joke anymore. It wasn’t funny like it was during my tour of Canada and US and you have every right to be angry after seeing how the blogs used it.

“Please know that it is always a learning experience for all of us in the entertainment business. I deserve any backlash coming my way for the joke that was badly delivered. No excuses at all, my Aburo. No reason am. I remain your number one fan, and I love you, @davido.”