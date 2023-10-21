I’m ready to reach new heights, Lizzy Gold declares

By Benjamin Njoku

Gap-toothed actress Lizzy Gold Onuwaje has declared that she’s ready to reach new heights and accomplishments in the course of her acting career. The actress made the declaration, while marking her 34th birthday anniversary, which came up on Monday, October 16.

Lizzy is known for starring in numerous Nollywood movies that stand her out including “Fight For Love”, “My Destiny”, and “Beauty Hurts”. Besides acting, she’s also a role model and brand influencer with a massive following on Instagram. She boasts of her successful acting career, and does not seem to slow down in her quest to rule the big screen. However, marking her birthday, the actress shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram pages that left her 1.5 million followers on Instagram gushing over her sensual photos. In a post to celebrate her birthday, Lizzy Gold wrote, “Finally my birthday has come. I am not just a year older but also a year better and happier. I am now ready for new heights and accomplishments. God has been so faithful to me through this year. I pray for more grace and more bliss in the future. May I live to see the fulfillment of my days.” The actress made her acting debut in 2012, starring in many movies including “My Sister’s Betrayal”, “Marriage Competition”, “Agaracha”, “The Lioness Mark of Royalty”, “Dangerous Women” among others.