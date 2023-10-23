I’m ready to dance if Supreme Court dismisses Obi’s appeal, Reno chides Obidients

Pastor Reno Omokri

By Nwafor Sunday

Ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has promised to dance if Supreme Court dismisses the appeal filled by the candidate of the Labour Party, in the February 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi.

Omokri through his Twitter handle now X platform, accused the ‘Obidients’ of being erratic, insulting and lacking self-control on critical issues.

He noted that the Obidients mocked and insulted the Chief Justice of Nigeria and his colleagues, saying that he is ready to dance if Obi’s appeal is dismissed.

His words: “I have a question for Obidients. Today, the Supreme Court starts deliberations on the appeal filed by Peter Obi.

“Over the last few months, you cast aspersions on the Chief Justice of Nigeria and his colleagues. You mocked him when he was on a wheelchair, as though you won’t also grow old.

“You made insulting caricatures of the justices of the Supreme Court, and have promoted all types of disrespectful narratives and rhetoric against them. You turned a section of the public against them with false conspiracy theories about them receiving bribes.

“Don’t you think they have children, friends and family who would have brought all that your movement did to their notice? Now, today, you guys are appealing to the same people you were disparaging.

“Learn self-control. Be strategic, not erratic. Think before you act. Know that those you insult today may be the same people you will consult tomorrow. And the people you condemn today may be the ones you need to commend you tomorrow.

“Now, after months of abuse and dishonour from you, you want them to honour your appeal. Anyway, I am already practising the dance I will dance when Obi’s appeal is dismissed. It is called Obito Continua!”

