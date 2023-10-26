I’m not tired, can’t retire — Kumuyi

Kumuyi

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The Founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministries, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, 82, on Wednesday in Benin, Edo State, said he had no plan to retire from preaching despite his age, just as he said he was ready to encourage young Nigerians on the right steps to becoming champions.

Kumuyi stated this while speaking to journalists at the Benin Airport on arrival for a six-day crusade tagged ‘Global Crusade with Kumuyi’ on the theme, “Lose Him, Let Him Go”.

He said: “If you rest while you are not tired, if you rest while your vision is becoming brighter, if you rest when you are seeing farther than you saw 50 years ago, you will not be called the wise man.

“I am getting more visions, anointing, strength and power. I can run a relay race today more than I could 50 years ago. When I’m getting tired, I can now be thinking of retirement.

“But as of now, the vision is coming so fast that I’m trying to catch up with what is coming. So, no retirement yet.

“I have great remembrance of what took place in earlier years when I started coming to Edo State. I’m thinking about things that happened and I am excited. I want to see greater things happening at this time.”

Kumuyi on youth

On plans for the youths, he said: “The making of a champion, the making of a hero from zero; I am going to give what we call baby steps.

“One step to another and I am going build up those people to get to the level, to the heights of a champion. The Lord is going to make, through me, the young people to be champions.”

Kumuyi also recalled the impact of similar conferences in Edo State saying, “There was a woman that was paralysed and was brought from the village to the crusade.

“I prayed for everyone and lives were changed. I told this woman to go and that she had got her miracle and she cried.

“She got to her village and low and behold when they wanted to help her from the lorry, the power of God came upon her and she stood up from the lorry herself and it was a great scene.”