‘I’m not going to sit here and play once a month,’ Man United’s Maguire fumes

Harry Maguire has lamented about his lack of game time at Manchester United even as he seeks to help the team climb up the league.

The England international, who was stripped of the team’s captaincy, was linked with a summer move to West Ham after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The move, however, did not materialise with the 30-year-old shifting his attention to winning his place back under Erik ten Hag.

With the Euro 2024 around the corner, Maguire admitted his lack of opportunities could become an issue sooner rather than later.

“Yeah, of course,” he said ahead of England’s matches against Australia and Italy.

“I mean, I’m not going to sit here all my life and play once every month and if it carries on then I’m sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things.

“But, honestly, at the moment I’m fully focused on two games for England, two big games.

“Then I’m fully focused on fighting and trying to get back my place at Manchester United and helping the team climb up the league to where we should be.

“I have belief in my ability and what I have done in my career as every player should.

“Every player who is on the bench should believe they should be starting, otherwise they wouldn’t be playing at a high level. I am no different.

“Listen, it’s been tough. I want to play games. I want to feel important to the club and I want to feel important to the rest of the team.

“At the moment I haven’t been playing anywhere near as much as I’d like. It’s the bottom line of it.

“I’ve just got to make sure I am ready to take the opportunities when they come along.”