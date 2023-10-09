‘I’m alive,’ says Yakubu Gowon

John Alechenu

Former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has refuted speculations that he is dead.

The retired Army general told Vanguard over the telephone that he is alive and wondered where the unfounded rumours started from.

There were speculations in a section of the social media that the General passed on aged 89.

However, when contacted by a Vanguard editor over the telephone, the General refuted the claims stating that he is alive and in good health.

Also reacting to the rumours, the Delta State Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), during the 2023 election, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi who is said to have close ties with the war hero, described the speculations as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education, spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Orusi Kenneth, late on Monday.

Gbagi, disclosed that General Gowon, is alive, hale and hearty and currently in London.

Gbagi was quoted as saying, “General Gowon, is still much around with us, hale and hearty. He is not in a hurry to go anywhere.”

He further said; “I, Gbagi, just spoke with him. I hereby refute the rumour of the death of my friend, General Gowon.

“He has communicated to Nigerians that he is still much around, hale and hearty. Gowon is alive.”

Findings, however, revealed that the speculations on social media had emerged after a man who bore the name Gowon, Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Niger Delta University in Bayelsa State, died on Saturday.

He was the Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.